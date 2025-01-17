Pulitzer-winning jazz artist Wynton Marsalis on how Massachusetts shaped his career

As a young adult trying to hone his skill as a jazz trumpeter, Wynton Marsalis was no stranger to Massachusetts. He was a fellow at Tanglewood, and performed at Boston's Symphony Hall.

Next week, the jazz trumpeter will be back in the Bay State with much less to prove. He's won seven Grammys and was the first jazz artist to win a Pulitzer Prize. Marsalis will be featured with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra on Wednesday night at Boston Symphony Hall.

Ahead of this performance, Marsalis told WBUR about when he came to Boston in the spring of 1984 as a precocious 22-year-old to perform with John Williams and the Boston Pops. Legendary jazz singer Sarah Vaughan was there, too.

He recalled trying to impress Vaughan by playing an obscure Duke Ellington composition on the piano backstage.

“One section of the song I didn't really know, so I was kind of working my way through,” he said.

Marsalis said Vaughan, by then a 40-year veteran of the jazz circuit, could hear the uncertainty in his playing.

“ ‘You have to learn these songs off records and in their entirety,’ ” Marsalis remembered her saying to him. Then, “she sat down and played the hell out of the piano. I remember thinking, ‘damn, she can play the piano like this and is a singer?’ ”

Wynton Marsalis and Sarah Vaughan perform with the Boston Pops in 1984:

It wasn’t the first time the young Marsalis was both awed and humbled during a visit to Massachusetts. Marsalis came to the state for the first time at the age of 17 as a fellow at Tanglewood, the music hall in the Berkshires where the Boston Symphony Orchestra retreats for the summer.

“I was the youngest one in the fellowship,” Marsalis said. “I was honored to be there. I learned a lot that summer.”

Despite his years of experience, his excitement about jazz is still fresh.

“We can take something that is standard and make it be something you never had before,” he said. “It's like a person who really can cook — take a recipe or some dish that you've had a million times and you'll be eating it saying, ‘damn, what's in this?’ ”

The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra performs "Work Song" from Wynton Marsalis’ Pulitzer-winning oratorio "Blood on the Fields":