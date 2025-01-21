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Mass. Republican chair on President Trump's first day in office
On his first day in office, President Trump previewed priorities of his administration, focusing on immigration, the economy and gender.
Amy Carnevale, chair of the Massachusetts GOP, joins WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss how Trump's immigration policy could affect Massachusetts. Carnevale referred to the rising cost of the state's emergency shelter system, which has ballooned to $1 billion annually, partially due to an increase of new arrivals to Massachusetts.
This segment aired on January 21, 2025.