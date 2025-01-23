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How local immigrant advocates are responding to Trump suspending refugee resettlement
The Trump administration canceled travel plans for refugees who had already been approved to come to the U.S. after the president signed an executive order suspending refugee resettlement.
Jeff Thielman, president and CEO the International Institute of New England, joins WBUR's All Things Considered to talk about how his organization is adjusting to the new administration's actions on immigration.
This segment aired on January 23, 2025.