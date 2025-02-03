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State senator wants Mass. to create bitcoin strategic reserve

06:29

State Sen. Peter Durant, a Republican representing the Worcester and Hampshire districts, wants to create a bitcoin strategic reserve for Massachusetts.

Earlier this month, he introduced a bill that would invest the state's unallocated or uncommitted surplus funds into bitcoin and other digital currencies. This plan echos some of President Trump's embrace of crypto, which includes considering if the country should have its own digital currency stockpile.

Durant joins WBUR's All Things Considered to discuss.

This segment aired on February 3, 2025.

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