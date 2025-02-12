A Cambridge startup is using AI to adapt literary classics

A startup in Cambridge is using artificial intelligence to adapt classic literature for students in different grade levels.

Ethan Pierce is the founder of Adaptive Reader and says the goal is to make the classics more accessible for struggling readers and bilingual students by using simplified vocabulary and sentence structures or translating the texts.

Pierce joins WBUR's All Things Considered to discuss.

Editor's note: a previous version of this audio story misidentified a British work as American literature. It's been updated to fix the error.