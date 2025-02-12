Why a $2.5 billion mistake might not be a bad thing for Mass. Play

During the pandemic, Massachusetts spent more than $2 billion in federal aid on something it wasn't allowed to: unemployment insurance. Now, the state has a deal in place to repay that money.

Evan Horowitz, executive director of the Center for State Policy Analysis at Tufts University, joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss why, in hindsight, the mix-up might not have been a bad thing.