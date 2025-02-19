Don't 'be afraid': AG Campbell urges Mass. residents to see Trump actions as 'fear mongering'

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell is urging residents to not let the policies and commentary from the Trump administration impact how they live their lives.

“ The strategy they're using against immigrant communities, against veterans, Black folk, people of color, women, through the [DEIA] attacks ... is to create fear so that folks change their behavior, the way they exist in the world," Campbell told WBUR.

She added that her team has and will continue to support those who need it.

“We have their back,” she said.

In her interview with WBUR's Morning Edition host Tiziana Dearing, Campbell also talked about her office’s strategy for combating President Trump’s policies in court.

Below are highlights from the conversation, which have been lightly edited.

Interview Highlights

On balancing the daily work of her office with the legal work against the Trump administration:

"I have always viewed my role as the AG of Massachusetts as protecting our residents here and our economy and our economic interest and holding folks accountable that would harm our residents or our economy. And so the president, the federal administration is no different from the accountability work we have already been doing.

“ I have told the team I want that proactive work around housing, everything related to ghost guns, and of course, public safety issues, consumer protection — we're doing remarkable work there — that proactive work will continue.

"Now at times, of course, we've had to get more reactive given the blatant and unconstitutional actions at the federal level, and showing up in court to protect our economic interests here, protect our federal funding.

"So it's striking a balance for sure. But at the end of the day, I won't allow one man to distract us from all of the incredible proactive work we're doing to help everyday people in their lives.”

On the ways she agrees with the Trump administration

“ I would say I agree with the president on a few things: affordability and economics. Those are the major issues people are grappling with. I agree with him [that they are priorities]. Join us in what we're doing here in Massachusetts to bring about greater economic opportunity.

"The second is, I too agree, government is often slow to respond. And it spends too much money and waste too much time not helping people. We can change that. I've always promoted efficiency, but we can do all of that lawfully while valuing the constitution, not demonizing anyone, and actually helping real people with real challenges and with real lawful solutions.”

On her message to the residents of Massachusetts right now:

“ Not to be afraid. The strategy they're using against immigrant communities, against veterans, Black folk, people of color, women, through the DEIA attacks, you name it. It is to create fear so that folks change their behavior, the way they exist in the world. I say to them, do not let this administration do that to you. Go to school, go to your health care providers. We're providing guidance and support. We have their back. They lose when we continue to live our lives with grace and joy and not allow their fear mongering to win the day.”

On her office’s strategy for managing the flood of news and policy:

"I tell this administration or anyone else, bring it on. My team and I are absolutely prepared to do everything in our power using all of our tools to protect the interests of everyone in Massachusetts, including our businesses. And that means we're working overtime. We're up late, up early, and that's OK. That's our jobs, to serve our people, in elected office. And so we're up for the challenge, and we won't get distracted by how fast things are coming, by the noise or the fear mongering coming from the federal administration."