Sullivan's on Castle Island is serving up the hot dogs for the 74th year Play

Here's a classic sign of spring: Bostonians flocking to Castle Island to grab a hot dog or a lobster roll at Sullivan's.

The family-owned, award-winning takeout restaurant in South Boston opened for the season on Saturday.

Third-generation owner Brendan Sullivan spoke with WBUR Weekend Edition host Sharon Brody about the food, the sense of community, and those pesky seagulls.