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Sullivan's on Castle Island is serving up the hot dogs for the 74th year

05:04
Sullivan's on Castle Island. (Sharon Brody/WBUR)
Sullivan's on Castle Island. (Sharon Brody/WBUR)

Here's a classic sign of spring: Bostonians flocking to Castle Island to grab a hot dog or a lobster roll at Sullivan's.

The family-owned, award-winning takeout restaurant in South Boston opened for the season on Saturday.

Third-generation owner Brendan Sullivan spoke with WBUR Weekend Edition host Sharon Brody about the food, the sense of community, and those pesky seagulls.

This segment aired on March 1, 2025.

Headshot of Sharon Brody
Sharon Brody News Host

Sharon Brody is the voice of WBUR's weekends. On Saturdays and Sundays, she anchors the news for Weekend Edition and other popular programs.

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Paul Connearney Weekend Managing Editor

Paul Connearney is the Weekend Managing Editor and Weekday Senior Writer who oversees WBUR's local news operations on weekends and contributes to WBUR's All Things Considered during the week.

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