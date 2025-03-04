A local federal worker shares what it is like to be terminated after decades of public service Play

Frank Beck spent 27 years working for the New Hampshire state government as the Electronic Benefits Transfer administrator — managing the food assistance program.

In July, he was called up to what government workers sometimes call "the major leagues," and began working at the Boston office of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. He continued to help manage food assistance programs, but now across New England.

A few weeks ago, on Valentine's Day, he and 15 of his coworkers in Boston were terminated. They were removed as part of Elon Musk's efforts, through the Department of Government Efficiency, to limit federal spending.

Beck joins WBUR's All Things Considered to tell us about the work he did for USDA and his experience being cut amid the government shakeup.