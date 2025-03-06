Unpacking Wu's testimony on immigration enforcement to the House Oversight Committee Play

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu testified before a congressional committee Wednesday on the city's role in immigration enforcement.

Wu and mayors from Denver, Chicago and New York faced sometimes hostile questioning from members of the House Oversight Committee in the panel's probe of cities that limit police collaboration with federal immigration officials.

WBUR's Simón Rios reports on the questions faced by the mayors and how Wu tried to defend Boston's safety record.