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Mass. Bar Association says Trump is attacking the rule of law

07:01

Last week, President Trump signed executive orders targeting law firms across the country. The actions attempt to restrict firms' access to federal buildings, remove any active security clearances held by its personnel, and direct government employees not to meet with the firm or its members.

One of the law firms singled out was Boston-based WilmerHale. The firm sued, and a federal judge temporarily blocked the president's order.

But, the Massachusetts Bar Association says Trump's actions are about something much bigger: the rule of law. President of the Massachusetts Bar Association, Victoria Santoro joins WBUR's All Things Considered to discuss.

This segment aired on April 2, 2025.

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Lisa Mullins is the voice of WBUR’s All Things Considered. She anchors the program, conducts interviews and reports from the field.

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