For seniors on MassHealth, budget battles in D.C. are personal Play

In Washington, the Republican-led House and Senate are working to reach a compromise on their plans for multi-trillion dollar tax breaks and spending cuts.

The Senate's budget plan passed over the weekend includes an amendment to protect Medicaid. But the House wants to cut the health care program. Based on a report from the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office, it seems unlikely Republicans can reach their budget goals without slashing some Medicaid funding.

In Massachusetts, about 2 million people rely on Medicaid, including 67-year-old Fran Hutchinson of New Bedford. She's enrolled in Massachusetts' Medicaid program called MassHealth, and she's on Social Security.

Hutchinson joins WBUR's Morning Edition to share what it's like to be senior who depends on MassHealth amid funding threats.

Correction: An earlier version of this post mistakenly described what the CBO report found. The post has been updated. We regret the error.