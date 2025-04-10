Immigration attorney offers guidance for students with revoked visas

The Trump administration has revoked more than two dozen students' visas in Massachusetts.

Over the last several months the federal government also made several high profile arrests of international students. Last month, immigration officials detained Tufts doctoral student from Turkey, Rümeysa Öztürk. She's being held in a detention center in Louisiana.

Miki Matrician, chair of the New England chapter of the American Immigration Lawyers Association, joins WBUR's All Things Considered to discuss legal options for international students.