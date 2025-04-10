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Immigration attorney offers guidance for students with revoked visas

04:29

The Trump administration has revoked more than two dozen students' visas in Massachusetts.

Over the last several months the federal government also made several high profile arrests of international students. Last month, immigration officials detained Tufts doctoral student from Turkey, Rümeysa Öztürk. She's being held in a detention center in Louisiana.

Miki Matrician, chair of the New England chapter of the American Immigration Lawyers Association, joins WBUR's All Things Considered to discuss legal options for international students.

This segment aired on April 10, 2025.

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Lisa Mullins is the voice of WBUR’s All Things Considered. She anchors the program, conducts interviews and reports from the field.

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