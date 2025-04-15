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Meet the man who has been to 97 towns named Concord across the U.S.

04:28

The town of Concord is celebrating the 250th anniversary of the battles of Lexington and Concord this weekend. There will be reenactments and parades.

Rob Morrison, a former Concord history teacher, will march in the parade alongside a dozen surprising guests. Morrison has spent the last decade visiting every U.S. town and city he could find named Concord. So far, that's 97 Concords.

He joins WBUR's All Things Considered to share what he learned in his "Search of Concord."

This segment aired on April 15, 2025.

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