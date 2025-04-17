Legendary marathoner Bill Rodgers celebrates 50 years since his first of four Boston Marathon wins

This year's Boston Marathon is a big anniversary for the man known as "Boston Billy."

Bill Rodgers won his first Boston Marathon in 1975. He won it three more times in the next several years. That earned him his nickname and made him one of the most legendary marathoners in American history.

Rodgers is a grand marshal for this year's race.

WBUR's Lynn Jolicoeur joined Rodgers along the marathon route and spoke with him about Boston's role in his storied running career.

"That changed my life when I won it. Because if you can win the Boston Marathon, you start getting phone calls from around the world — 'Would you come to Amsterdam? Will you come to Stockholm, Paris?' " Rodgers said. "It's not the biggest marathon. Is it the very best? I think it is, because no other marathon can match its history."

Bill Rodgers crosses the finish line to win the Boston Marathon on April 21, 1975. (AP)

Interview highlights

On his memories of climbing Heartbreak Hill in 1975, when he won his first Boston Marathon:

"It was my third [time running] Boston. By your third Boston, you know this course and you can do some damage. You know, you can start pushing and you don't get beaten up so much. It's totally mental. Running is mental. People think it's physical. It's really mental. But I was having fun. Once I got in the lead, I was like, this is insane."

On how he felt winning the race that made him a star:

"It's kind of really indescribable. It's just a feeling of like, what? ... Your family's there, your friends. It's huge. You can't really define it, you know? You know, they told me my time. Because I ran 10 minutes faster than I had ever run [and broke the American record for marathon running time]. But this is the thing about marathoning and running: we all improve.

"So it was just celebration. We went over to a pub ... and we had a big celebration. You know, it was just fun. It was very low key. Today, there's big money, bigger money, and there was none in those days. But we runners fought for the inclusion of prize money to build the race. ... So I think Boston played that role as an impact marathon, you know, leading the way."

On the tough times, when he had to battle to continue:

"I had some where I did get beat up a little bit. Three times I dropped out. My favorite place to drop out is the top of Heartbreak Hill, because if you get to the top of Heartbreak, at least you got to the top, you know? And I was living in Jamaica Plain then, and I just walked home."

Rodgers on his winning run in 1978. (AP)

On his feelings watching the race now that he's a spectator:

"I love being a spectator. I love to hang out at the finish line and see the runners come in, and maybe go up in the grandstand and everything and cheer for them, because the determination in people's faces is incredible, you know?

"I think it's one of the great scenes in the sports world, and to me, the Boston Marathon is the equal of any major sports event in our country or the world.

"You know, I have a lot of memories. But I'm gonna celebrate race day this year. Fifty years is a big marker. And I'll be there, there with my daughter Elise, her husband, and my brother Charlie and family and friends — because that's the Boston Marathon."