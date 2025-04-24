Why one man's unusually short arms could make or break this year's Patriots draft class Play

Football is a game of inches. Eighths of an inch, sometimes.

Thursday night at the NFL Draft, the New England Patriots could pick a top prospect named Will Campbell, who scores off the charts for his technique, athleticism and character.

There's just one problem: Nobody knows how long his arms are.

Sports reporter Khari Thompson joins WBUR's Morning Edition to break down the quirky — but high-stakes — situation.