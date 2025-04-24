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Why one man's unusually short arms could make or break this year's Patriots draft class

03:57

Football is a game of inches. Eighths of an inch, sometimes.

Thursday night at the NFL Draft, the New England Patriots could pick a top prospect named Will Campbell, who scores off the charts for his technique, athleticism and character.

There's just one problem: Nobody knows how long his arms are.

Sports reporter Khari Thompson joins WBUR's Morning Edition to break down the quirky — but high-stakes — situation.

This segment aired on April 24, 2025.

Headshot of Tiziana Dearing
Tiziana Dearing Host, Morning Edition

Tiziana Dearing is the host of WBUR's Morning Edition.

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Headshot of Rob Lane
Rob Lane Producer

Rob Lane is a producer for WBUR's Morning Edition.

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