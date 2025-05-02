A Carlisle mother offers support for community after tragic car accident

The communities of Concord and Carlisle are grieving after three students from the Concord-Carlisle high school were killed in a car crash in Florida. A fourth student was hospitalized with serious injuries.

One local resident knows the kind of grief that the victims' families are going through. Susan Shaw lost her son in 2019. Now, she helps other families process grief through her nonprofit, William's Be Yourself Challenge.

Shaw joins WBUR's All Things Considered to offer advice for family and friends processing grief.