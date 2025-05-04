57th Walk for Hunger hopes to raise one million dollars when federal funding is being cut Play

Project Bread called its Walk for Hunger on Boston Common Sunday a "critical call to action"-- with food prices rising and federal funding for food assistance programs under threat.

Four thousand walkers hoped to raise more than one million dollars to fight food insecurity.

Nicoletta Giardina is the head of the First Congregational Church of Revere Food Pantry and she led a team of volunteers in the Walk for Hunger.

In the city of Revere, 40 percent of households reported that they were facing food insecurity, according to the Greater Boston Food Bank.

Giardina said the pantry distributes bags of non-perishable and perishable food to clients each Wednesday.

The Greater Boston Food Bank reported it is losing over two million dollars in emergency food resources because of the Trump administration's reductions in U.S. Department of Agriculture funding.

Giardina said funding cuts have forced her food pantry to limit the number of people served.

"Until recently, anybody who walks in is qualified to pick up food. Now it's reserved for the Revere community," Giardina said. "We just don't have the funds."

Giardina said she values the impact of her work at the food pantry, but admits the restrictions on funding affect her outlook.

"[It's] a little bleak to be honest, but I think that we're trying to hold our heads up high, coming out here, to really advocate for the need and to show that we are a part of this need for everybody to get access to what they should have naturally."