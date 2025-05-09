Amid Rümeysa Öztürk's ongoing detention, friends and teachers describe pain of her absence

Tufts University student Rümeysa Öztürk will appear virtually for a bail hearing from an immigration facility in Louisiana on Friday.

Her detention over the last six weeks — linked to a campus essay she co-authored that was critical of Israel's actions in Gaza — has become a flashpoint over the Trump administration’s targeting of international students.

But as WBUR's Patrick Madden reports, for Ozturk's friends and teachers, her ongoing detention and absence from the Medford campus is personal and painful.