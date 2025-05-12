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How artificial intelligence is changing hiring practices in Mass.
Job recruiters say artificial intelligence is disrupting how businesses hire talent.
Some companies are replacing positions with AI and using AI programs to filter resumes make it harder for candidates to stand out. On the other end, some job seekers are using AI to strengthen their applications.
Columnist Scott Kirsner, with WBUR's editorial partner MassLive, joins Morning Edition to share some insight.
This segment aired on May 8, 2025.