Mass. antisemitism commission faces scrutiny

Members of a Massachusetts legislative commission tasked with combating antisemitism pushed back against criticisms levied by scores of rabbis and Jewish community members.

On April 29th, 90 rabbis and Jewish community leaders released a letter to the co-chairs of the Special Commission on Combating Antisemitism, saying the board risks enabling the Trump administration's attacks on free speech “under the auspices of combating antisemitism.”

One week later, the Concerned Jewish Faculty & Staff, around 150 Jewish academics and staff members from Boston area universities, released a letter that called for the commission to "engage scholars of antisemitism, the Holocaust and civil rights."

"The commission has consistently ignored or refused CJFS invitations for a public hearing" the faculty wrote.

The co-chairs of the commission, State Rep. Simon Cataldo and State Sen. John Velis, defended the body's work in a written response to the April 29 letter.

"The letter we received yesterday betrays the authors’ profound unfamiliarity with the meetings already held by the Special Commission, or a lack of intention to engage with the Special Commission ... in good faith," they wrote.

Massachusetts State Senator John Velis, joins WBUR's All Things Considered to discuss.