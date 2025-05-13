Inside the Karen Read courtroom: What it's like to cover the second murder trial Play

Karen Read's second murder trial is underway. There was a pause in testimony Tuesday for quote "unavoidable circumstances."

Prosecutors allege that in January 2022, Karen Read struck her boyfriend, police officer John O'Keefe, with her car and left him to die in the cold. Read and her defense team say she's innocent and is being framed.

Her first trial ended in a hung jury last July. Eight months and a couple documentaries later, the trial is back in the spotlight.

Boston Globe reporter Travis Anderson joins WBUR's All Things Considered with the latest.