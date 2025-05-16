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Antibiotic research at Harvard lab threatened by federal funding cuts
Researchers at Harvard are adjusting to a devastating reality this week: The Trump administration has announced it's cutting more than $2 billion in funding to the institution.
Michael Baym is a microbiologist and professor at Harvard Medical School who studies antibiotic resistance. This week he lost five federal grants to his lab.
Baym joined WBUR's All Things Considered to talk about the impact of the cuts.
This segment aired on May 16, 2025.