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Audio project features stories from local students to highlight our common ground
Massachusetts-based audio producer Samantha Broun is talking to local high school students about things they're obsessed with for her Small True Things project. She is recording those conversations and producing small audio postcards that she hopes will show how much all of us have in common, despite our differences.
WBUR's All Things Considered talks with Broun about the project and what she's hearing from students in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
This segment aired on May 22, 2025.