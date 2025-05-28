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After 8 years of perseverance, Ben Abercrombie graduates from Harvard

04:10

Ben Abercrombie has fought for 8 years to make it to Harvard's commencement ceremony.

In 2017, Abercrombie suffered a severe spinal cord injury in his first Harvard football game. He was paralyzed from the neck down. Abercrombie spent two years in rehab before coming back to Harvard to finish his degree in economics.

Abercrombie joins WBUR's All Things Considered to share how it feels to finally be a Harvard graduate.

This segment aired on May 28, 2025.

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