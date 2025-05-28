Tell us: Which Greater Boston restaurants do you think are Michelin-worthy? Play

For the first time ever, the Michelin Guide is coming to Greater Boston. And it’s got the food scene around the city abuzz about which restaurants could potentially earn a prestigious Michelin star — or three — when the 2025 Northeast Cities guide is published in November.

So, we asked two of Boston’s most competitive chefs — Tiffani Faison, of Sweet Cheeks Q, and Lambert “Lambo” Givens, of Hunter’s Kitchen and Bar — to make some "dark horse" Michelin predictions.

They delivered with eight off-the-beaten-path picks that they think could draw the attention of Michelin inspectors — and turn the region’s culinary scene upside down.

928 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

“The bolognese is unbelievable every time,” Lambo said.

4 Rolling Mill Way, Canton

“Mark [Sheehan, the head chef] does next-level research on the ingredients native to this area,” Faison shared.

63 Salem St # 1, Boston (North End)

“The seafood’s always fresh there,” Lambo said.

6 Harbor Square, Nantucket

“The clambake has, like, a one-and-a-half pound lobster that’s been shelled, that’s butter-poached and sits on corn pudding,” Faison claimed.

Honorable mentions:

Both chefs insisted they were only scratching the surface of an expanding culinary scene in and around Boston.

Now, it's your turn. Tell us in the form below which Greater Boston restaurants you think should be on Michelin’s watchlist and why you think they’re star-worthy. We may include your predictions in a future story for WBUR.