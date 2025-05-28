Skip to main content
Heart Donate
Heart Donate
Search

Support WBUR

Tell us: Which Greater Boston restaurants do you think are Michelin-worthy?

04:39
BOSTON - FEBRUARY 23: Tuna carpaccio salad from Neptune Oyster in the North End. (Photo by Wendy Maeda/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
BOSTON - FEBRUARY 23: Tuna carpaccio salad from Neptune Oyster in the North End. (Photo by Wendy Maeda/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

For the first time ever, the Michelin Guide is coming to Greater Boston. And it’s got the food scene around the city abuzz about which restaurants could potentially earn a prestigious Michelin star — or three — when the 2025 Northeast Cities guide is published in November.

So, we asked two of Boston’s most competitive chefs — Tiffani Faison, of Sweet Cheeks Q, and Lambert “Lambo” Givens, of Hunter’s Kitchen and Bar — to make some "dark horse" Michelin predictions.

They delivered with eight off-the-beaten-path picks that they think could draw the attention of Michelin inspectors — and turn the region’s culinary scene upside down.

Pammy’s

928 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

“The bolognese is unbelievable every time,” Lambo said.

Northern Spy

4 Rolling Mill Way, Canton

“Mark [Sheehan, the head chef] does next-level research on the ingredients native to this area,” Faison shared.

Neptune Oyster

63 Salem St # 1, Boston (North End)

“The seafood’s always fresh there,” Lambo said.

Straight Wharf

6 Harbor Square, Nantucket

“The clambake has, like, a one-and-a-half pound lobster that’s been shelled, that’s butter-poached and sits on corn pudding,” Faison claimed.

Honorable mentions:

Both chefs insisted they were only scratching the surface of an expanding culinary scene in and around Boston.

Now, it's your turn. Tell us in the form below which Greater Boston restaurants you think should be on Michelin’s watchlist and why you think they’re star-worthy. We may include your predictions in a future story for WBUR.

This segment aired on May 28, 2025.

Audience Callouts

Related:

Headshot of Tiziana Dearing
Tiziana Dearing Host, Morning Edition

Tiziana Dearing is the host of WBUR's Morning Edition.

More…
Headshot of Rob Lane
Rob Lane Producer

Rob Lane is a producer for WBUR's Morning Edition.

More…

Support WBUR

Support WBUR

Listen Live
Loading...