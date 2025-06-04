Rep. Clark pushes congressional colleagues across the aisle to defeat budget bill

U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark, the House Democratic whip, says even though President Trump's massive budget bill has moved into the Senate chamber, her Democratic colleagues are going to keep criticizing the legislation.

Echoing recent words from Elon Musk, who had led the president's cost-cutting unit, Clark called the legislation a "disgusting abomination."

While Musk said his main issue with the spending bill is that it would increase the country's budget deficit, Clark emphasized the social programs it would cut.

"People who voted for this in the House should be ashamed because they chose to take away health care from nearly 14 million Americans, to strip away school lunch programs and meals on wheels in order to fund tax cuts," she said on WBUR's Morning Edition.

Clark's comments referenced the legislation's scaled back spending on Medicaid and how it would shift the responsibility of some Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) funding to the states, which could have downstream impacts on children's eligibility for free school lunches.

The legislation narrowly passed the U.S. House last month despite objections from Democrats and some Republicans.

But the congresswoman said her party can't rely on Republicans who have deficit concerns to kill the bill.

" I have to say, the deficit hawks talk a great game, but when it comes down to it, they fold," said Clark. "When it comes down to actually voting, they fall in line with Donald Trump every single time."

Clark said the bill doesn't work for working families.

" What Democrats are focused on are giving people the tools, having government work for them, and giving them the tools to restore the American dream," she said.

With a narrow Republican majority in both the House and Senate, Clark said Democrats' hand has been extended to swing state Republicans to work together on future legislation.

" We have had multiple conversations about 'We understand what you are facing at home. We understand this is going to close the rural hospital and nursing homes in your communities,' " Clark said. "Come and stand with us. It only takes a handful of House Republicans to end all of this."