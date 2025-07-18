Legendary Boston musician and performer Jorge Arce to kick off annual Latino festival this weekend Play

Saturday is 52nd annual Festival Betances, the longest running Latino festival and cultural celebration in New England. It celebrates the food, music, and heritage of Puerto Rico, the Caribbean, and South America.

Among those performing is longtime Boston musician and performer Jorge Arce and his band, who will kick off the event's parade. Arce has dedicated his life to teaching people about Bomba and Plena, the musical traditions of his native Puerto Rico.

Arce visited WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about his music, including demonstrating some of the traditions with three panderos — hand drums — key to Plena music.