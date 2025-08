Will the WNBA allow the Connecticut Sun to relocate to Boston? Play

The WNBA is pouring cold water on Celtics minority owner Steve Pagliuca's plan to buy the Connecticut Sun and relocate the team.

The Boston Globe's Gary Washburn, who first reported Pagliuca's record-breaking offer for the Sun, joins WBUR's Morning Edition to preview what could be a prolonged battle over the future of the franchise.