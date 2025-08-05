Advertisement
How Massachusetts can help people keep their health coverage
Massachusetts officials estimate that up to 300,000 people could lose their health coverage because of changes to Medicaid included in the new domestic policy law President Trump signed in July.
But Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University's School of Public Health, says states could try to keep people from falling through the cracks.
He joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss.
