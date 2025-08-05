Skip to main content
How Massachusetts can help people keep their health coverage

Massachusetts officials estimate that up to 300,000 people could lose their health coverage because of changes to Medicaid included in the new domestic policy law President Trump signed in July.

But Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University's School of Public Health, says states could try to keep people from falling through the cracks.

He joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss.

This segment aired on August 5, 2025. Audio will be available soon.

Headshot of Sharon Brody
Sharon Brody News Host

Sharon Brody is the voice of WBUR's weekends. On Saturdays and Sundays, she anchors the news for Weekend Edition and other popular programs.

Headshot of Amanda Beland
Amanda Beland Senior Producer

Amanda Beland is a senior producer for WBUR. She also reports for the WBUR newsroom.

