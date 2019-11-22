Support the news

Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports05:48
November 22, 2019
Myles Garrett hits quarterback Mason Rudolph with a helmet during an NFL football game on Nov. 14, 2019. (David Richard/AP)
Karen Given and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss the NFL's upholding of Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett's indefinite suspension. Also,  Carmelo Anthony rounds back into form. And legendary wrestler Dan Gable is immortalized ... in a 3,000 lb. block of cheese.

This segment aired on November 23, 2019.

