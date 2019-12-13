Support the news

Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports05:34
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
December 13, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
The Yankees landed the biggest prize of the free agent market, adding Gerrit Cole to their rotation with a record $324 million, nine-year contract. (Frank Franklin II/AP)
The Yankees landed the biggest prize of the free agent market, adding Gerrit Cole to their rotation with a record $324 million, nine-year contract. (Frank Franklin II/AP)

This MLB offseason has brought record free agent deals. Karen Given and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss who got the biggest piles of cash. Also, labor leader Marvin Miller's induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame. And, a chess grandmaster tears it up in Fantasy Premier League.

More of Charlie Pierce: 

This segment aired on December 14, 2019.

Charlie Pierce Analyst, Only A Game
Charlie Pierce is an analyst for Only A Game.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news