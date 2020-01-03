Support the news

January 03, 2020
Yankees pitcher Don Larsen throws against the Brooklyn Dodgers, en route to a perfect game in Game 5 of the 1956 World Series. (AP)
Don Larsen died this week at the age of 90. Karen Given and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce remember the only man ever to pitch a perfect game in the World Series. Also, broadcaster Kevin Harlan's NFL double duty. And, Joe Maddon's Chicago restaurant finally closes ... three months after the Cubs fired him.

This segment aired on January 4, 2020.

