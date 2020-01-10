Support the news

Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports

January 10, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail
(Jeff Chiu/AP)
(Jeff Chiu/AP)

It's Clemson vs. LSU in Monday's college football title game. Karen Given and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence's astonishing unbeaten streak. Also, remembering NASCAR great Junior Johnson. And, a Maple Leafs fan gets an unwelcome surprise on his birthday cake.

More of Charlie Pierce: 

This segment airs on January 11, 2020.

Charlie Pierce Analyst, Only A Game
Charlie Pierce is an analyst for Only A Game.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news