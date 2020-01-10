Only A Game
Support the news
Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports
It's Clemson vs. LSU in Monday's college football title game. Karen Given and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence's astonishing unbeaten streak. Also, remembering NASCAR great Junior Johnson. And, a Maple Leafs fan gets an unwelcome surprise on his birthday cake.
More of Charlie Pierce:
This segment airs on January 11, 2020.
Charlie Pierce Analyst, Only A Game
Charlie Pierce is an analyst for Only A Game.
+Join the discussion
Support the news