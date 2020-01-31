Nine of the past 19 Super Bowls have featured the New England Patriots.

But not this year. That was cause for lament in New England … and celebration around the rest of the football world.

In anticipation of Only A Game’s annual Super Bowl Haiku extravaganza, poets submitted dozens and dozens of haiku about a Super Bowl without Brady and Belichick. We could have done a whole segment on those alone. But we won’t. Because this year’s Super Bowl features the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. They deserve the glory.

And so, in that spirit, we present Super Bowl Haiku XXVI:

The snacks are ready

I'm in my favorite chair

Bring on your haiku!

(Guy Burney)

The big day is here.

The crowd in a frenzy for

Punxsutawney Phil.

(Guy and Vicki Stevens)

Chiefs fans remember

Their team in the Super Bowl

If they're really old

(Bill Littlefield)

It's the Super Bowl

It has all come to this game

Sadly, one will win

(Matthew, Grade 9, Mrs. Suttle's Sports Literature class in Newark, Ohio)

Super Bowl Sunday

My team was out in Week 8

Somehow I still care

(Bruce Rohrs)

Super Bowl 5-4.

But the league is 100.

Where are missing games?

(Gary Waleik)

“I vote for team red!”

“The Chiefs or Niners? Which one?”

“Both. Both ways I’ll win”

(Newington Public Schools 6th grader)

How does this sport work?

I listen to NPR.

Inskeep, please explain!

(Allan Telio)

Nine years old, and I

played the Super Bowl daily

in back yard, alone

(Rick Neubauer)

I watch funny ads,

cute ads, sad ads, heartfelt ads.

Why is there a ball?

(Sharon Duke)

I don't care who wins,

or who sings big halftime show.

It's only a game.

(Paul Mushrush)

Bono, Britney, Prince

Only the best play four times:

It's Up With People

(Ian Hoffman)

Quarterback yelling

Pigskin sailing for long yards

A fan drops his beer.

(Allan Rosenbaum)

Pats fans watch Niners …

Think: “How come we can’t get a

quarterback like that?”

(Bill Littlefield)

It looks neck-and-neck

Barbecue versus big tech

I’m rooting for ribs

(Cameron Steeples)

We love chicken wings

Every super bowl we eat

Millions of them.

(Newington Public Schools 5th grader)

We all know football

Is for the chicken wings but

Football’s the excuse

(Newington Public Schools 6th grader)

Avocado, salt,

lime juice, garlic, onion. Mash.

Guacamole Bowl!

(Ian Hoffman)

Sea of red will part

One team will reach promised land

The other, limbo

(Scott Suma)

Patrick and Jimmy

Scrambling, slinging, fist pumping.

Final score? A lot.

(Gary Waleik)

Head Coach of the Kansas City Chiefs Andy Reid. (Mark Brown/Getty Images)

The Chiefs will not win

They will lose to the miners

History repeats

(Scott Suma)

Andy’s walrus ‘stache

Hides pain of disappointment

Shave off after win?

(J. Beverly)

Unfortunately,

Super Bowl haiku all done

Let’s change the station

(Chuck Kramer and Liz Granados)