A Rugby Newcomer Pursues Her Olympic Dream

Kristi Kirshe grew up in a family of athletes.

"Ah, definitely an understatement," she deadpans.

Kristi’s parents met at Cornell University, where they played soccer. Growing up in Franklin, Massachusetts, Kristi watched her older siblings play lots of sports.

"And, like, every memory I have of my childhood is me on the sideline of one of their games," Kristi says. "I don't think there was ever a doubt about whether I was going to pick up sports.

A Four-Sport Athlete

"I started playing soccer, I think, as soon as I could walk."

Soon Kristi took up lacrosse and basketball. She was good at everything she tried.

Well, not quite everything. When Kristi was 8, her mom signed her up for dance lessons.

"And it was something I was god-awful at," Kristi says. "And, after a year of doing, like, the ballet and everything, I walked up to my mom, and I was like, 'You know, mom, I really wanna quit ballet. I don't really like it.' And then I followed up with, 'And I want to go play football.' "

Kristi’s Mom signed her up for Pop Warner in 2002.

"I loved every second of it," Kristi says. "I had so much fun. I got to play running back, a little bit of quarterback, and I played some linebacker on defense, getting to tackle people, break tackles ... "

Kristi played four years of Pop Warner. But, when it came time to go to college, she had another sport in mind.

"I think soccer was always the one that I was dreaming about going to the Olympics for," Kristi says. "It was always soccer."

Kristi Kirshe, top, collides with an opponent during a high school soccer tournament. (Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Kristi joined the team at Div. III Williams College and won a national championship in 2015. But it became clear that she wasn’t going to make the U.S. Olympic soccer team. Kristi graduated in 2017 with a degree in political science.

Now, for the first time, she had to imagine everyday life without competitive team sports.

"That was definitely a tough pill for me to swallow, but I was trying to focus on what I was going to do with the rest of my life," Kristi says. "So I ended up getting a job in a law firm in Boston, Ropes & Gray, which is a pretty big one."

From the outset, Kristi missed the competitive environment.

Which is kind of ironic when you consider she was working at a law firm.

"I definitely think I realized pretty early on that the office job life wasn't gonna be for me," Kristi says. "I really did not enjoy sitting at a desk all day, doing the 9-to-5 thing.

"So I was complaining to my friends a lot about how much I missed playing sports."

Entering The Scrum

Kristi complained to the right person. Her best friend from high school was playing for the Boston Women’s Rugby Club.

"She kept telling me, 'You should try playing rugby. Like, you’d probably be really good at it. I think you'll enjoy it,' " Kristi says. "And I was actually really resistant to the idea. Because, you know, in my brain I was like, 'Oh, I haven't picked up a new sport since I started playing football, when I was 8. Like, I could be terrible at it. I could hate it.' I was really afraid of that."

In February of 2018, Kristi Kirshe attended her first practice.

"I was very nervous," she admits. "You know, I had, like, held the rugby ball maybe once before that. And I was like, 'Wow, I have no idea what I'm doing.' "

Kristi has the perfect attributes for rugby: she’s team-first-oriented, physically strong and a deceptively fast runner. When Kristi played in her first game …

"They threw me out on the wing, and I scored right away," she says. "And I feel like that moment, that was like, 'OK, I can do this. I'm going to be OK at this. Rugby is starting to make a lot more sense to me.' "