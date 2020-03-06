Only A Game
Steph Curry is back on an NBA court after a four-month injury absence. Karen Given and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss what that means for the Warriors. Also, superfan Spike Lee's feud with the New York Knicks. And, Joel Embiid's nickname mixup, courtesy of "Jeopardy!"
This segment airs on March 7, 2020.
Charlie Pierce is an analyst for Only A Game.
