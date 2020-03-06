Support the news

Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports
March 06, 2020
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts after hitting a 3-pointer on Thursday. (Jeff Chiu/AP)
Steph Curry is back on an NBA court after a four-month injury absence. Karen Given and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss what that means for the Warriors. Also, superfan Spike Lee's feud with the New York Knicks. And, Joel Embiid's nickname mixup, courtesy of "Jeopardy!"

This segment airs on March 7, 2020.

