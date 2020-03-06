How A 37-Year-Old Marathoner Unexpectedly Qualified For The 2000 Olympics

"Oh, I was an Olympic junkie," Chris says. "Gosh, I watched every summer Olympics every four years growing up. I don’t know that I actually ever had real aspirations of being an Olympian. But I think everyone who watches the Olympics sort of has that inner dream of being an Olympian one day."

But Chris knew her chances of winning the trials were about 0%. She had been working with a coach. But, other than that, her running life was very different from the top U.S. marathon runners. She wasn’t sponsored. She was a wife and mother of two young boys. She worked three days a week at a medical center. And she was 37, one of the oldest runners in the race.

Chris Clark had run fast enough to qualify for the 2000 Olympic Trials Marathon, where the winner of the race would automatically earn a spot on the U.S. Olympic team.

Through high school and college, Chris ran cross country and track. And she’d been competitive — fast enough to earn a scholarship to Montana State University. But she had other priorities.

"After college, I went to medical school and basically just did recreational running, what time allowed for," Chris says.

And Chris’s first marathon? It wasn’t even her idea.

"My husband had qualified for the Boston Marathon. And he cajoled me into training for my first marathon."

As Chris describes it, she was not in marathon shape. So she did an accelerated training program. And, at the Napa Valley Marathon, she ran fast enough to get into Boston.

"Six weeks later, we went to Boston and ran the Boston Marathon," Chris says. "Then we didn’t run a marathon again for a long time."

Trials

After her medical residency, Chris moved with her husband and their two young boys to Anchorage. And she managed to find ways to keep running.

"[I] had a running stroller, and put the kids in the running stroller. And we started running more with the kids," Chris says. "And I got stronger.

"And we were doing local running races. Anchorage is a very active community. It’s sort of a truncated running season, just because we have a very long winter here. But, at some point, I got reconnected with running marathons again."

Chris Clark had her sights set on a top-20 — maybe top-10 — finish at the 2000 Olympic Trials Marathon. (Courtesy Chris Clark)

Chris got stronger and faster. She qualified for the 1996 Olympic Trials Marathon, where she placed 76th. Heading into the 2000 trials, she set reasonable goals for herself.

"I think I was seeded in the top 25," Chris says, "and I remembered from the first time I had gone that the top 20 went to the podium. They had a ceremony after the race, and the top 20 were honored. So that was my goal. And I thought, 'Oh, if I had a really great day, I could make it into the top 10.' "

Chris's best marathon time was 12 minutes slower than the top qualifier. Also, the trials were in February, and Chris lived in Alaska. She spent a lot of time training on the treadmill at home.

Chris was disciplined, but she trained less than most elite marathoners did. She was running 60 to 70 miles a week, while they were putting in 30 to 40 miles more.

And then there was this: the trials were in South Carolina, where it’s hot, and the course was hilly.

Libbie Hickman was the top qualifier for the 2000 U.S. Olympic Trials Marathon. (Dan Levine/AFP/Getty Images)

"I didn’t worry about the hills, because I changed the elevation on my treadmill," Chris says. "And I didn’t worry about the weather, because I planned on hydrating thoroughly on the course. I have a really strong mindset, and I don't get rattled by things like that. So those kind of variables don’t really bother me. I knew we were all doing the same thing."

Running Her Own Race

On race day, Chris lined up with 170 other women. The field included favorites like top qualifier Libbie Hickman, sub-2:33 marathoner Kristy Johnston and Anne Marie Lauck, who’d placed 10th at the 1996 Olympic Marathon.

"I really wasn’t all that focused on them, because I just felt like I had come to do my own race," Chris says.

The leaders went out faster than Chris had planned to go.

"A couple of those women I know got out of sight, and that didn’t bother me. That happens in every race, and you just let those people get away. You gotta run your own pace."

The temperature climbed to over 80 degrees. It was humid. But Chris remained steady. She stuck to her 5 minute, 47 second pace, as other runners began to fade. By mile 17, there was only person ahead of her: former Olympian Lauck, who’d been on a solo flier since around mile four.

"I think I caught Anne Marie Lauck at about mile 20. And, right after I caught her, I went by my coach, and I gave him the thumbs up sign," Chris says. "And he gave me the thumbs up sign, and I felt just fine at that point. I really just felt strong and confident and, you know, it was a good feeling."

But Chris also knew anything can happen in a marathon. You can run out of energy. You can cramp. Nausea is common, especially in the heat. But Chris kept powering through those last miles. Her lead looked solid.

So what was going through Chris's head as she was in the lead?

"Oh, gosh, I was really excited!" Chris says. "Somewhat incredulity. Because I sure didn’t expect to be there at that point, holding it all together. But I also had faith in myself. And I felt strong."