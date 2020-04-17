A Golf Writer Takes On No. 1 Rory McIlroy ... On The Peloton

The Tour de France has been rescheduled for August, but athletes are still snapping into their pedals to compete. Though they may not be the athletes you’re expecting. "With golf courses kind of being deemed 'non-essential,' Tour pros are having to find ways to stay active and competitive," says Jonathan Wall, managing editor for equipment at GOLF Magazine and GOLF.com. "You hop on a spin bike, and you can race against fellow Tour pros," Jonathan says. "This is kind of a way for the elite players, especially, to kind of scratch that competitive itch." Recently, Jonathan got a chance to scratch a competitive itch of his own. And by doing so, he learned something about his athletic ability. It all started in late March, about two weeks after PGA pros were sent home in the middle of The Players Championship. "We do a daily Zoom call, like a lot of other companies," Jonathan says. "One of our social media editors, she said, 'Hey, does anybody happen to have a Peloton?' And there was this silence. And I thought, 'I guess I'm the only one who has one.' So I kind of just said, 'Yeah, yeah, I've got a Peloton.' And she says, 'Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson, who are two of the bigger names on the PGA Tour, are going to be doing a Peloton ride. Do you want to hop on and just kind of chronicle it?' And so I said, 'Yeah, sure, why not?'

"And she says ... 'Do you want to hop on and just kind of chronicle it?' And so I said, 'Yeah, sure, why not?' " Jonathan Wall

"I've always been an active guy. Love being outdoors, love playing golf, basketball, skiing. It's always been fun for me to compete. And I'm not an athlete, but I definitely train and exercise just to stay healthy. I thought, 'You know what? It's just fun. I'm going to ride with these guys.' "And then I found out that Rory McIlroy was in the group, and that really kind of upped the motivation for me." Among golfers, Rory McIlroy is the guy everyone wants to beat. "It kind of goes back to The Player's Championship, which is the PGA Tour's flagship event," Jonathan says. "There had been rumors going around that Rory was the Peloton King on the PGA Tour, and he was just cranking out numbers — output numbers that, you know, professional rider, cyclists would probably be proud of. Shane Ryan, who writes for Golf Digest, he happened to just ask, you know, 'Rory, are the numbers real?' And Rory kind of just admitted, 'Yeah, I am pretty good at the Peloton.' " He goes on social media and he'll like poke fun at some of his other playing competitors," Jonathan says. "I mean, they openly try to beat Rory on the Peloton. Like, it's a big deal when you're the number one. He's the number one golfer in the world. When you're number one, everybody's chasing you. And so, even in the Peloton arena, pro golfers are trying to dethrone the Peloton King." The Ride On the morning of the workout, Jonathan climbed aboard his Peloton, located in his upstairs workout room. "I'm actually a little bit nervy. Which is crazy, because I hop on the Peloton on a very regular basis," Jonathan says. "And I hop on the Peloton, and I open up the class. And it was like, 'OK, I'm going to go out. I'm going to try and beat Rory.' " "It's pretty quick. Once you click 'Start' on a class, you have probably about a minute to just kind of warm your legs up. And then they do about a four to five minute warmup, where you really start to ramp up the speed and the resistance, if you want." The workout can be hard to picture for those who've never ridden a Peloton. Is it like a live spin class? With a soundtrack? And an instructor screaming at you? "There is definitely an instructor screaming at you," Jonathan says. "Although, I will admit that it's usually me screaming. It's usually about midway through the ride where I will get really angry and question why I'm on this darn bike."

"There is definitely an instructor screaming at you. Although, I will admit, that it's usually me screaming." Jonathan Wall