Sports #Hometasking, Unusual Play-By-Play, Search For A Basketball Hoop

May 08, 2020
A picture shows a closed shutter at Liverpool football club's stadium Anfield in Liverpool, northwest England. (Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images)
Two months into the Almost No Sports Era, we're devoting this week's episode to the creative ways sports fans around the world are still getting their fix. First, a look at the British TV show "Taskmaster," which inspired people around the globe to turn their kitchens into tennis courts, ski slopes and other sports venues. Meanwhile, professional play-by-play announcers are calling everything from chicken feedings to street crossings. And a mother and son embark on a quest to play basketball. Join us!

This program airs on May 9, 2020.

