Sports #Hometasking, Unusual Play-By-Play, Search For A Basketball Hoop

Two months into the Almost No Sports Era, we're devoting this week's episode to the creative ways sports fans around the world are still getting their fix. First, a look at the British TV show "Taskmaster," which inspired people around the globe to turn their kitchens into tennis courts, ski slopes and other sports venues. Meanwhile, professional play-by-play announcers are calling everything from chicken feedings to street crossings. And a mother and son embark on a quest to play basketball. Join us!

Subscribe to the Only A Game podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Stitcher.