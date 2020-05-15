'You're Not Going To Marry The NBA, Are You?' The Dating Woes Of A Beat Writer

Back in late 2014, sports writer Adam Himmelsbach had a good situation. "Yeah, I was a columnist and kind of investigative reporter at the Louisville Courier-Journal," he says. The Courier-Journal is Kentucky’s biggest newspaper, and Adam could usually set his own schedule. "If I wanted to wake up early on a Sunday and spend 12 hours on an investigative story and really make good progress and then pretty much do nothing the next two days, I could," he says. But about two and a half years into his stint at the Courier-Journal, Adam thought it might be time for a change. A friend told him the Boston Globe — which is widely believed to have one of the best sports sections in the country — was looking for a Celtics beat writer. Adam applied. "Could you just tell me about the moment that you found out that you got it?" I ask. "Oh, it was not very, like, exciting or romantic," he says. "The editor just called me and was like, 'Yeah, I'd like to offer you the job.' " Adam has been covering the Celtics since 2015. (Courtesy Adam Himmelsbach) "And what was going through your head?" I ask. "Um, to be totally honest, I thought it was cool, but I was like, 'Do I really want to be a beat writer?' " Adam says. Adam knows a lot of sports writers would’ve probably said 'Yes' on the spot. But he understood taking the job would mean following the Celtics all over the country and always being on call to cover a trade or breaking news. "I was like, 'I have a pretty good setup going right now — a nice, like, work-life balance,' " Adam says. "Beat writings’ a lot more work-work balance. So, yeah, that was certainly a concern. "But ultimately, obviously, I decided it wasn't that big of a concern." A New (Busier) Life In Snowy Boston Adam took the job and moved to Boston in early 2015. "Right when I got here, the Celtics were still in the process of kind of their rebuild, and it felt like there was a trade, like, every two weeks," Adam says. "That was also the worst winter in Boston history — a record snowfall record, all these trades, that was the point where I'm like, 'What am I — ? Like, I could just be chilling in Louisville right now, like, going to the Kentucky Derby.' "

About a year into his new job, Adam visited his parents. His mom had some questions. "She's kind of asking me about how social life’s going, 'How's dating going?' " Adam recalls. "And I was like, 'Well, it’s a little challenging.' And she said, 'Well, there's other NBA writers, right?' Like, 'How are they dating and meeting people?' "And a couple were married, and they were married before they even took their jobs. And there were a few who are older than me who were also single. All of them have, like, a real passion for the NBA. And I said, like, 'Mom, in a weird way, it almost feels like they're married to the NBA.' "And her face just kind of went blank, and she looked kind of like a sad puppy dog, and she's like, 'You're not going to marry the NBA, are you?' Her visions of grandchildren just disappearing. And I said, 'Of course not.' ” Adam meant it. He really didn’t plan on marrying the NBA. But the NBA was going to make it hard for him to meet someone else. Dating As An NBA Beat Writer "Without question the hardest part is just time," Adam says. "For a typical game I finish filing my last story around midnight or 12:15. So, it's like, you're not gonna go out and meet somebody at that point. And then when you're on the road, you're just on the road.

On average, I'm in a Marriott 100 nights a year." Adam says sometimes he’ll try to make plans for the night he’s back from a long West Coast road trip. But by the time he lands in Boston he’s exhausted. "So, sometimes I just bail," he says. "And then the next day there's a home game again, and then, a lot of times a woman will be like, 'All right, you seem like you don't really ever have time. So I think maybe this isn't the best idea.' And I understand it. I'm like, 'Yeah, I understand.' "

