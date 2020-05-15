Only A Game
Korea Baseball Organization, Historic Hockey Stick, Dating As An NBA Beat Writer
While most sports leagues around the world remain shuttered, the KBO returned to play last week. This week on Only A Game, the story of one American man who's been following the league for years. Also, a Vermont couple prepares to part with a very valuable piece of wood. Plus, with the NBA season on pause, a reporter has some time to focus on his personal life. And we-revist one of our all-time favorite stories about hockey and the 1970 movie "Love Story." Join us!
This program airs on May 16, 2020.
