100 Miles Around A Living Room, Transgender Pro Wrestler, Onion Vs. Secretariat

Since 2018, Michael Henry Ortiz has been trying to run 100 100-mile races in 100 consecutive weeks. So what did he do when the COVID-19 pandemic kept him inside his New York City apartment? Run around his living room, of course! Also this week on Only A Game, the story of Sam Khandaghabadi, the Iranian American trans pro wrestler who created Hoodslam. And, we re-air our story on the horse named Onion who took on Secretariat ... and won. Join us!

Subscribe to the Only A Game podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Stitcher.