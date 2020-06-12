George Floyd's funeral was held this week in Houston. He was remembered as a father, a brother, a mentor and an athlete. Cyril White recruited Floyd to play on his exhibition basketball team in the late '90s. He spoke at the funeral:

"The coaches would ask me, 'Who's your big man?' And I would say, 'George Floyd.' They'd say, "Oh, you got Big Floyd? OK. Your team must be pretty good.' "

Floyd played college basketball at what was then known as South Florida Community College. And his death at the hands of police has inspired a loud response from the sports world.

Last week, North Carolina Central University head men's basketball coach LeVelle Moton called out college coaches who make millions a year off the talents of young, mostly Black, athletes and yet don't speak up against racism and police brutality. On ESPN Radio, he said ...

"It's not the blatant racism that we can't deal with. That's easily identifiable. But it's the guys that's pretending to say they love and care for us that's not speaking up on our behalf. That's the danger."

Moton's perspective wasn't born of recent news. It's the product of a lifetime of experiences. He joined us this week on Only A Game.

KG: So I'd like you to start with the first time you had a negative interaction with the police.

LM: You guys are in Boston, correct?

KG: Yes.

LM: Well, I grew up in a Roxbury in a housing project called "Orchard Park." And at an early age, my mom migrated down to Raleigh, North Carolina. So, I would say my first instance was: I was 12-years-old. Back then, I wanted to go on AAU trips. And, in order to fund my AAU trips, I would always go sell magazine subscriptions. So I knew to go to the affluent neighborhoods.

And this particular day, I'm coming back. And I had a good day. I'm selling magazine subscriptions and everything. And, as I'm walking back home, I'm counting my money. And a cop — he's probably driving three, four miles an hour while I'm walking. And the first thing he says is, "Boy, where did you get the money from?" He rolled down his window, and I didn't answer. Because, you know, at that age — and even now — I'm nobody's "boy." Like, I just thought it had a negative connotation to it.

And as I continued to walk, he continued to drive. He said, "Boy, did you hear what I said? Where did you get that money from? That's crack money, ain't it?" And I said, "No. this ain't no crack money. It's magazine subscription money." And I knew no 12-year-old tells a cop that it's magazine subscription money. So he cut me off. He got out of the car and made me spreadeagle. And he's checking my pockets. And I think he was checking for drugs, you know, crack. Because this was the inception of the crack era. Right? So this is the mid-'80s that I'm telling you about.

And he reached in my back pocket. He took my money, and then he took the rest of it out of my hand. And I remember going home, and I was crying to my mom. And I wasn't crying because I was violated by him. I was more so crying because I didn't think I would be able to go on my AAU trip, simply because he took my money.

KG: All right, so let's fast forward about 20 years to 2005. You were in Raleigh and in a car with Raymond Felton. And, just a few months before this incident, Felton had helped to lead UNC to an NCAA title.

KG: Can you describe what happened that night?

LM: I have a black Yukon Denali, and the windows are kinda tinted. And I'm in my old neighborhood, and I was coming from visiting some friends. And I'm on the phone with my mom. And I see in my rear view, a car following me, a cop car. And I say, "Mom, I'll call you back, because I'm being followed, and I know I'm about to be pulled [over]." And she said, "No, you stay on the phone with me." Because I knew what was about to happen, and I didn't want her to have to live any of that.

So, he put his lights on, and I pull over. And I instantly put my phone on speaker, because I knew it was about to be something. Because I wasn't speeding. I wasn't doing anything wrong. I was just driving.

So by the time I put it in park, you know, [the cop] rushes up to the door and tries to yank me out the door. I don't go all the way because I still have my seatbelt on. So I unclick my seat belt, and then he yanks me out the car. And when he yanks me out the car, his backup partner has a gun to my head. And [he] said, "Turn your Black ass around."

So I turn around, and I got my hands on the car. And I'm, like, "Like, you know, what are you all doing?" Mind you, it's no protocols. No routine, no driver's license, no registration, like, none at stuff. They just went straight from zero to 100. And so the initial officer is kicking my ankles, trying to get me to spread my legs open. And he's touching my pockets. He was like, "You got dope in that car. You got dope in that car. Huh? Y'all dope boys? You dope boys?" And it was a rather nice truck at the time. And I was like, "No, we ain't no dope boys." He's like, "Let me search the truck." I said, "You're not searching my truck. What are you talking about?"

So, each time I turn around to address him — because he's talking to me, he's asking me questions— his partner brings the gun closer and closer to my head. So my mom is panicking, and she's going crazy on the phone. And he cuffed me. He took me by my head, led me to the back of the truck and slammed me down on the ground. And now I'm sitting down. But mind you, I have on all white, and it's raining outside. Right? And each time he's asking me to still search my console and so forth, he's deliberately, like, kicking mud and residue on me, just basically trying to humiliate me as he asked me a question, and so on and so forth.