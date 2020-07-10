Only A Game Only A Game

Origins Of Clay Court Tennis, A Golfer's Secret, Lou Gehrig's Writing

July 10, 2020
Rafael Nadal, winner of 12 French Opens, famously thrives on clay. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Tickets went on sale this week for the French Open, the only Grand Slam played on clay. This week on Only A Game, the dark tale behind the origin of clay court tennis. Also, why 1969 Masters Tournament champion George Archer and his family kept his undiagnosed dyslexia a secret until after his death. And the recent discovery of long-forgotten newspaper columns written by baseball legend Lou Gehrig. Join us!

This program airs on July 11, 2020.

