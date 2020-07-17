For much of the month of June, the area around Seattle’s Cal Anderson Park was a protest zone. Weeks before Cal Anderson Park became the center of Seattle’s Black Lives Matter movement, it was the place where former high school basketball star Kimijah King agreed to sit down for an interview. Kimijah hasn’t been participating in recent protests. She says she’s too angry, and she worries the protests could trigger her trauma. But recently, Kimijah has been dreaming of a different way of bringing about change. And it all started … with basketball. 'I Like Going Hard' Kimijah King’s the oldest of six girls. "I remember moving just about every year when I was in elementary school," she says. "And, in middle school, I remember having to live with my dad’s mom, because we were technically homeless." Kimijah had a lot of responsibilities growing up. She says she was in third grade when she started cooking for herself. "There was never an expectation in the house that my mom would cook," Kimijah says. "She would say, 'Go in the kitchen and find what you can find.' Most times there wasn’t anything to find, but if we did there was just the expectation that we would have to make it for ourselves."

To distract herself from the problems at home, Kimijah played playground basketball. "I like going hard, just going full-speed, passing people, beating people off the dribble," she says. "That’s why I like the game so much. I can be aggressive, I can let out anger and I can just, you know, let things go." She also liked hearing smack talk from her opponents — because, she says, that meant she was doing well. "It makes you feel good," she says. "I like going hard, just going full-speed, passing people, beating people off the dribble," Kimijah King says. (Clayton Christy/Lakeside Athletics) In second grade, one of Kimijah’s friends told her he was on a basketball team. "And I was like, 'What? You’re on a basketball team?' " Kimijah recalls. "I didn’t have any idea that you could be on a basketball team. And so I asked my mom if I could be on a basketball team." So Kimijah’s mom signed her up for a team at a community center. In middle school, she joined an AAU team. She was talented. And not just on the court: She was in all honors classes, and it was easy for her to get straight A's. Her English teacher recognized her potential and took her to visit two of Seattle’s top private high schools: Lakeside and University Prep. "And I didn’t actually like Lakeside very much. I wanted to apply to University Prep, because the classes were smaller," Kimijah says. "But also they had a nice ice cream bar. And I was like, 'Wow, this is nice. I can have ice cream whenever I want.' " But then a friend pointed out University Prep played sports in the 1A league, against other small high schools with only a few hundred students. Even though Lakeside was also a small school, it played in the more competitive 3A league, against schools more than twice its size. "I’d rather play 3A against better competition, instead of playing 1A against smaller schools. And so that was the ultimate decision," she says. There was one more hurdle: At the time, Lakeside required an application essay from parents. At first, Kimijah’s mom didn’t want to write one. "She looked at the price tag, and she thought it was crazy. She was like, 'Why do you want to go to this school?' " Kimijah recalls. Kimijah and her English teacher convinced her mom that, if she got in, she’d get financial aid. So her mom agreed to write the essay. Lakeside In 2012, Kimijah got into Lakeside on the strength of her academics alone. Lakeside doesn’t consider athletic ability in admissions. "When I first saw the campus, I couldn’t even believe that it was a high school," Kimijah says. "I was actually really confused, because it looks like a college campus. When they told me that they had free periods, that you could use a free period to study with the tutor, or do homework, and that no one would be keeping tabs on you, or that you could use your phone in between classes, I was like, 'What kind of place is this?' "And everyone has laptops. And so I was like, 'Oh, man, I’m going to look like an idiot. I don’t know how to work a laptop.' Everyone was going from building to building for classes and I was like, 'How do you know where you’re going?' " From the start, Kimijah had trouble making friends. "You come in as this brown girl who is completely different, has a different culture. No one’s asking you about yourself," Kimijah says. Kimijah remembers one time, in a freshman history class, when she tried to contribute to the conversation. Her classmates treated her as if she was dumb, and the teacher didn’t do anything about it. "And I was like, 'Well, if my teacher’s not going to say anything then I just won’t to talk anymore,' " she says. "And so I stopped talking in class after that because I didn’t feel safe to speak." One day, the topic of slavery came up in her history class, and one of her classmates... "He was defending why white people believed that Black people were dumber," Kimijah recalls. "He was like, 'Well, there was actually scientific studies that were coming out.' And yes, that’s true — but don’t defend that point. That’s completely ridiculous. I’m freaking human just like you; there is no difference." Kimijah says the curriculum didn’t include anything about contributions of people of color in society.

And, during Kimijah’s junior year, all they did during Black history month was show a video in assembly. Kimijah says that’s when she lost all motivation to work hard in school. "I didn’t feel like people kind of understood what I was going through, because Lakeside kids don’t have the same problems that I have," she says. "So who can I talk to? Who’s going to understand why I’m coming to school late every day? People didn’t want to be in projects with me. They thought I was a bad student, but I was just dealing with my own problems." Kimijah’s family was homeless part of the time, living in their car. When they did have a home, the seven of them shared a two-bedroom apartment — Kimijah’s mom in one room and all six girls in the other. Kimijah says, at one point, she visited the house of one of her classmates on the way to a school dance. "And I saw her home, which looked like a castle. And they had a boat out in front," Kimijah recalls. "And I was like, 'Whoa, things are very different for us.' Like, I’m just worried about simple things, like having toiletries or getting a meal, and you have a castle." Basketball As Distraction Kimijah says, at her home, there was no quiet place to do her homework.

