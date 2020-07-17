Boxing Rings, War Zones And The COVID-19 Ward: Termite Watkins' Many Bouts

Maurice Watkins barely ever responds to his birth name. He’s always been "Termite." It makes sense, considering his family owned a pest control business in Houston. And, although the nickname was inspired by his small frame and wiry disposition as a child, it’s even more apropos in his adulthood.

After all, termites aren’t just hard workers. They’re incredibly resilient. Those qualities served Termite well in the ring.

"I fought for the world championship in 1980," Termite says. "It was when Ali fought Holmes. It was a double main event. I had the other main event, so a huge time. Got through with the fight, I came back home. Very shortly after that, I was introduced to cocaine. And, for probably the next five years or so, I had a major cocaine problem."

A Wake-Up Call

Termite was in the throes of full-blown addiction when, one morning after running into two acquaintances during a routine drug deal...

"I got a phone call, and they said, 'You’re lucky,' " Termite recalls. "I said, 'What are you talking about?' I was just woken up. And it was a girl, and she says, 'They let you leave because of who you are, and because of your name. They felt like it would get a lot of publicity, and they let you live.'

"And I said, 'What are you talking about?' And [she] said, 'Bill and this other guy are both dead. They were shot gangland-style.' One was shot walking upstairs. And then the other one was asleep, and they walked up and placed it right against his forehead, from what I understand."

Young Termite Watkins. (Courtesy Termite Watkins)

That brush with death set Termite straight. He quit drugs, committed his life to his faith and returned to boxing, collecting 11 more wins and a draw before calling it a career. He retired after 69 pro bouts with 61 victories, 42 by knockout. He was 33 years old.

Termite went to work for his family’s pest control business for a while. Then, in early-2003, fate dealt him another unexpected hand in the form of a call from a friend representing the United States military.

"They said, 'Well, they’re needing the pest control support,' " Termite says. "And I told my former wife that, you know, it felt like I was being called to go to Iraq. And she laughed at me and she basically said, 'I don’t hear that call.'

"So a period of time went by — I believe it was probably a week or two — and, one day, her and my kids came to me, and they said, 'We’ve never seen you so passionate about doing something, and we give you our blessings to go to Iraq.' "

Four weeks later, Termite Watkins was in Iraq as an independent contractor. Working in temperatures that soared above 125 degrees, Termite rid the U.S. bases of scorpions, cobras, rodents and spiders up to a foot long. But his mission was suddenly altered when he met a colonel named Steve Bruce.

"And I said, 'I hear an accent. Where are you from?' " Termite recalls. "He said, 'I’m British, can’t you tell? ... Why do you ask?' I said, 'You know, they’ve had some great boxers in Britain.' He says, 'And what do you know about boxing?' And I said, 'I know everything about boxing,' and I actually mocked him. And he says, 'Have you ever boxed?' And I said, 'I have boxed.' He asked, 'Were you any good?' I said, 'I was the best.' And he said, 'Meet me on the British side tomorrow morning.' "

The British colonel was looking for a trainer. Before long, Termite was leading a 40-soldier boxing clinic. It didn’t take long for Termite’s boxing reputation to spread throughout the region. That’s when an American ambassador came calling with an unexpected question: What are the odds of getting an Iraqi boxer to the Olympics?

"And I kind of chuckled and said, 'You have a slim to none chance of getting them to the Olympics. ... Maybe one in a million,' " Termite recalls. "He says, 'Great! All we need is one, we don’t need the million. I expect you to get this done.' "

A New Mission

With a military security detail by his side, Termite combed the war-torn country in search of boxers that could help get Iraq to the 2004 Olympics in Athens, Greece. Less than a year before the Games were scheduled to kick off, Termite’s team assembled for the first time at the national boxing facility in Hillah, Iraq.

"And, all of a sudden one little young guy starts coming up," Termite says. "And he said, 'My name is Najah. I will be the one to represent Iraq in the Olympics.' And I just smiled and said, 'Well, come on in.' "

Najah Ali was the 23-year-old reigning Iraqi champion. He had finished second in a regional tournament staged in Egypt. But the odds would be stacked against Termite and his team of Iraqi upstarts.

For one thing, their facilities and equipment didn’t meet even the most marginal standards — never mind that their outdoor training sessions were accompanied by a chorus of gunfire and bomb blasts. One day, Termite was leading a team workout.

"And all of a sudden: Boom!" Termite recalls. "I started grabbing everybody and telling them to get under the benches. And they said, 'What are you doing? What are you doing?' And I said, 'Get down. They’re bombing us, they’re bombing us.'

"And they all started laughing. They said, 'No, Mr. Termite. That is a transformer. We’re not being bombed.' They were so used to bombs that they knew the difference was between a transformer blowing up and a bomb."

Termite trains Iraqi boxer Najah Ali for the 2004 Summer Olympics. (Joe Klamar/AFP via Getty Images)

Mere weeks before the Games’ opening ceremonies, Termite was informed that the Iraqi team had been awarded a special wild card exemption, allowing a single Iraqi boxer to compete in Athens regardless of how they performed in Olympic qualifiers.

After a team box-off and a vote among the fighters and team officials, Najah was selected to represent Iraq in Athens. Just as he predicted he would when he first met Termite.

Termite had successfully completed his mission to bring an Iraqi boxer to the Olympics. And Termite — an American — was planning to walk under the Iraqi flag alongside his boxer in the Opening Ceremonies. But, the day before, he received a dire warning.

"The Iraqis are afraid, and they had gotten some type of intelligence, or something, that if I was to walk out on the field with them, then people would die and towns would be attacked," Termite recalls. "So I had to make a decision: Do I go out on the field and take a chance on somebody getting killed, or do I just pull back? So I prayed about it, and an incredible peace came over me that I had done my job, and this was it for me."

Termite sat in Greece’s Olympic stadium with 75,000 spectators as Najah walked out onto the field under the Iraqi flag.

"And I cried, I have to be honest," Termite says. "I cried a whole lot of the time they were walking around the stadium. Because I’m a real proud American, but, to some degree, I felt part of the team — because we had worked for 10 months to get them to the Olympics."

Facing COVID-19

After the Olympics, Termite returned to Houston and relative normalcy: working a day job and continuing to train local boxers. Life remained mostly calm. Then came the COVID-19 pandemic and a business trip to Dallas in early March.