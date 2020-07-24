Double Play: Sportswriter Diane K. Shah Writes Her Revenge

Phillies pitcher Steve Carlton delivers the first pitch in Game 2 of the 1980 World Series. (Brian Horton/AP)

We had Diane K. Shah on this week's show to discuss her sportswriting career and her recently published memoir, "A Farewell to Arms, Legs, and Jockstraps."

In October of 1980, Shah was covering the World Series between Kansas City and Philadelphia. After Game 2, Shah and three colleages were waiting to interview the winning pitcher, Steve Carlton of the Phillies. But Carlton, who was camped out behind a glass door with a teammate, didn't like to give interviews.

"All of a sudden, this other guy, Dickie Knowles ... comes out and throws a bucket of water on us," Shah remembers. "As he does this, Carlton races out of this office down the hall into a trainer's room and slams the door."

Three years later, Carlton and the Phillies were in Los Angeles to play the Dodgers in the postseason. In an October 4, 1983 Los Angeles Herald-Examiner column, Diane K. Shah "wrote" her revenge.

Three years later, Carlton and the Phillies were in Los Angeles to play the Dodgers in the postseason. In an October 4, 1983 Los Angeles Herald-Examiner column, Diane K. Shah "wrote" her revenge.

