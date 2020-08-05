Coming Up: Live Virtual Event — Sports, Racism And The Myth Of Meritocracy

Only A Game fans: we’ve got a live virtual event coming up on Wednesday, August 12, at 6 p.m. ET! We’re going to delve deeper into our recent special episode, “Sports, Racism And The Myth of Meritocracy.”

This will be your chance to ask questions of Karen Given and three expert guests who appeared on that episode: Penn State professor Amira Rose Davis, Princeton track alumnus Russell Dinkins and Derrick Z. Jackson, contributor to ESPN's The Undefeated.

Register and submit your questions for our panelists here.

And as a refresher, here’s that special episode again. It originally aired on June 27, 2020.