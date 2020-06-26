Special: Sports, Racism And The Myth Of Meritocracy

Sports are supposed to be the great equalizer. Movies like "Remember The Titans" and "The Blind Side" promote the idea that sports bring everyone together — and offer a path for upward social mobility. But it’s not that simple. In a special episode of Only A Game, we investigate the many ways sports actually perpetuate racial inequities in the U.S.

We'll examine the widening gap in access to youth sports. We'll explain why college sports have been called "affirmative action for rich white students." We'll analyze the consequences of racist sports stereotypes for all Black people. And, finally, we'll imagine a better path forward for sports in America. Join us.

